Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach Loop Barbados

It’s an awe-inspiring story about turning adversity into opportunity.

Having battled his own health challenges from as young as 11, Johnathan ‘Johno’ Austin has not only transformed his dream into a reality but his own personal struggles ignited a compelling desire to assist others. Nine years later, the young entrepreneur has launched Johno’s Mobile Skate Bus, with a purpose that extends beyond the usual retail-driven motives.

Dedicated to promoting skateboarding and roller-skating as healthy, accessible activities in Barbados, especially in light of prevalent health issues such as diabetes and childhood obesity, Johno’s Skate Bus hopes to encourage individuals to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles. The intent is to partner with schools and communities so others can discover the pleasure from partaking in these activities, while reaping the health benefits.

His escape from the health challenges has been skateboarding

The entire transformation of a 1994 Hino Rainbow coach bus into the mobile skate shop was an extensive 16-month renovation. The project has resulted in a one-of-a-kind mobile shop in Barbados and a vibrant hub for all things skate-related. In essence, Johno’s Skate Bus offers an immersive display that redefines the entire sports shopping experience. From the customized steering wheel, to the eye-catching wrap, the design of the entire bus has been carefully curated to captivate customers and spark their enthusiasm for skateboarding and roller-skating. The mobile outlet offers skateboards, roller-skates, hoverboards, electric scooters, protective gear and much more.

An extensive selection of all things skate-related inside the mobile bus

Speaking at the launch on April 26, Johnathan’s father Stephen Austin provided some insight into the birth of his son’s businesses. It was back in 2014 when Johnathan had been diagnosed with the life-altering Gastroparesis, which resulted in multiple trips to the United States for treatment. Explaining that his son was being fed by a tube which had to be placed in his stomach for 18 hours a day, combined with not being able to eat for one year, Austin shared that Johnathan’s illness affected the entire family.

“Johno’s illness was life changing, not only for him but for my wife Diliah and our daughter Jasmine. After his first hospital visit, Johno asked me to buy a skateboard for him. I bought it in Walmart and from that day on in June 2014, Johno’s passion has been skateboarding. His escape from the health challenges has been skateboarding,” Stephen stated.

It was while Johnathan continued to battle the life-altering illness that he shared with his dad his dream to venture into the entrepreneurial world of opening his own skate shop.

“I told him to write a business plan. He wrote the business plan and my only comment was that he did not do research on the competition in Barbados. His answer was ‘Do not worry, there are no other skate shops in Barbados and how I will be defined is not only by the product that I offer but the service and attention to detail’,” his father recalled.

Stephen Austin and son Johnathan Austin at the launch of Johno’s Skate Bus

This led to the establishing of Johno’s Skate Shop in 2021 which was an online store. The skate shop, which Johnathan described as “very successful” especially around Christmas, became challenging to manage and so the idea of the physical skate bus materialized.

“After two years of being in business, Johno’s Skate shop was very successful and around Christmas, the busiest time when I normally do deliveries it is hard to manage when there is high demand. That is really where the idea of the bus originated. The bus would allow us to park in central areas around busy times like Christmas and allow our clients to come and shop,” Johnathan explained, thanking all those who assisted with his mobile venture.

The young entrepreneur also established a give-back element to his business called Johno 2 Cares which is a philanthropic initiative where five per cent of the skate shop’s sales is dedicated to kids with medical issues. It has assisted several children over the past two years. This including aid in 2014 to 14-year-old Sapphire Bamfield who was suffering with scoliosis; 17-year-old Raphael Hitlall who was suffering with stage 2 Liver Disease in 2022 and ongoing assistance from 2023 to Gemma Benjamine whose two daughters, Toriaya and Tariaya Benjamine, both suffer with the deadly congenital Zika Virus, cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

In addition, Johno Cares 2 has also assisted and partnered with The US Embassy in offering 50 affordable skateboards, helmets and pads to a children’s camp held in Barbados and Grenada in 2023. Donations have also been made to the Precious Touch Foundation through the Early Act Helping Hands at Wills Primary School. Johno’s Cares 2 and Johno’s Skate Shop have also sponsored the Skateboarding competitions, including a Grom-fest Series, where children up to 16 years old are introduced to competition. Prizes have also been donated in 2023 to One Movement Festival, which is a regional competition.

But Johnathan’s big dreams also encompasses an Ambassador Programme which partners with young, avid skateboarders. The skate shop facilitates a developmental programme for up-and-coming Barbadian skateboarders with positive attitudes and is dedicated to offering support to these emerging athletes to advance in skateboarding. Presently there are two Johno’s Skate Shop Skateboard Ambassadors: 14-year-old Tarryn Alleyne and 20-year-old Shane Hackett who both receive tangible support from the skate shop as it continues to support the skateboard community.

At just 20 years old, Johnathan is intent on making a difference. Thanking God and his family, he took a moment out to extend special gratitude to his dad for “believing in the vision from Day One”. Reflecting that without his health challenges, he may never had found his passion for skating and the businesses may not have materialized, Johnathan simply stated: “Sometimes in life, challenges are actually blessings in disguise.”

Beaming with pride at the launch, dad Stephen summarized: “I believe Johno has found his purpose and is living his passion through Johno’s Skate Shop and Johno’s Cares 2 and now the project of Johno’s Mobile Shop. For this I remain thankful, for the prayers and the love and grace of God, who gave Johno a chance to fulfill his purpose.”