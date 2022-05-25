‘Johnny’ Tudor has died at the age of 73 | Loop Barbados

Joseph ‘Johnny’ Tudor III has passed away.

Father, brother, uncle, husband, businessman, former parliamentarian, and more recently reverend, were some of the titles that he carried during his 73 years. His name is well-known, but so is his voice as many knew him in his capacity as the once Brand Manager for BMW and Mini.

Tudor died earlier today, May 25, 2022.

Tudor served in Parliament and represented the Democratic Labour Party in the constituency of St Michael East from 1991 to 1999, and most recently, he sought to serve his community in a different way, being ordained as a minister. In 2016, he became a minister in the Signs And Wonders International Ministries, a Pentecostal Evangelical Assembly.

Back in 2017, on his social media, after a church session, he wrote:

‘One of my main goals, before I leave this earth in the physical form, is to show and teach our children how to live in love’.

Tudor is a Combermere old scholar and was a Justice of the Peace.