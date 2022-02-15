John public being called on by MOE to help police students on streets | Loop Barbados

There will not and cannot be a school monitor on each bus and public service vehicle (PSV) to ensure that students comply with the COVID-19 protocols when school resumes next week.

Therefore, the Chief Education Officer wants Barbadians to be the ministry’s eyes, ears and mouth piece in public spaces, reminding students to social distance and mask up for the safety of all, from February 21, 2022, when face-to-face classes resume for some year levels.

“We can’t have a policeman at every house or a policeman in every gap, but we can all do our part to make sure our schools remain safe and to make sure that Barbados remains safe.”

On the reason why a monitor could not be assigned to each bus, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw said:

“I’m sorry to say that we do not have all of the funds available to put a monitor on each bus, but we’re calling on all Barbados, we’re calling on the public to assist us in monitoring the school children.”

She said, in essence, we have to go back to the principle that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. Reflecting on her own childhood, she said that she walked to school and could never get to school and back without someone giving her a word of encouragement or correction along the way.

“There is a need for us to engage the community. i’m going to ask us to have that village mentality again. If you see a student on the road and he or she is not doing what he or she is supposed to do, reach out and say, ‘Young man pull up your mask’, ‘Young man yuh too close’, ‘Young lady, you’re too close there!’ So that will help us in the monitoring situation.”

In the latest Emergency Management Directive, the buses and vans have returned to 100 per cent seated capacity with no standing passengers. The Chief said that after talks with the Transport Board it was assured that a number of protocols in place for students to follow as well. They have hand sanitising stations, and “they will of course monitor the students as they are travelling on the buses.”

A challenge was also issued to parents and guardians to keep their children and wards on their toes, letting them know what is acceptable and what is unacceptable on a consistent basis. “We are all in this together,” Archer-Bradshaw urged.

The question of monitoring and public transportation was raised because there were some cases recorded at a St Philip-located secondary school in the past and on the occasion, the principal was adamant that on the school’s grounds the students comply, but on the outskirts and while traversing to and from school is where the negligence and flaunting of the safety rules were transpiring.