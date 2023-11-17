JMMB expands Caribbean footprint with entry into Barbados Loop Barbados

JMMB Group, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, JMMB International Limited (JMMB International), has formally commenced operations in the eastern Caribbean jurisdiction of Barbados.

This foray into Barbados represents the fourth Caribbean nation where the group has established a physical presence, joining Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The disclosure of JMMB Group’s expansion into Barbados transpired during the company’s quarterly investor briefing.

“As at October 12, we are up and running in Barbados…and we are happy that we are able to consolidate (our operations) across the region and looking forward to growth and acquiring market share, having done so in the past (in other countries) and we look forward to driving results,” Keith Duncan, JMMB Group CEO revealed.

Familiar with the Barbadian market, JMMB Group had been remotely serving a cohort of Barbadian business clients primarily through its representatives based in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. With the establishment of a physical presence in Barbados, JMMB International is poised to deliver enhanced financial expertise and exemplary client care through its local office team.

JMMB International, a licensed securities dealer, will initially provide a succinct suite of investment solutions catering to the financial needs of institutions, government and state-related entities, corporate entities, and high-net-worth individuals. Offerings include JMMB International Access (an online international brokerage service), access to regional equity and fixed-income markets, as well as various capital markets solutions. As the business expands, additional financial products and services will be introduced over time.

The JMMB International team of financial advisors is being led by its Trinidad & Tobago-based CEO, Tricia Kissoon; who is ably supported by the Barbados-based head of business development and executive director, Michael Jordan.

Expressing delight about the opening, Kissoon, stated: As a member of a major regional financial conglomerate, we are extremely delighted to now be able to bring JMMB’s unique approach to financial partnership to Barbados. Rooted in our core value of love, my team and I are committed to providing a superior client experience, along with customised integrated financial solutions that are tailored to suit our clients’ unique needs.”

In alignment with these sentiments, Jordan added, “JMMB International’s team of experts are committed to offering a holistic approach to support our clients’ growth, partnering with them through the various stages of their financial life cycle, in a way that is easy, enjoyable, empowering, and in their best interest.”

Addressing the strategic significance of the Barbados entry in the broader growth and expansion of the JMMB Group across the Caribbean region, CEO Keith Duncan praised the team’s diligence and commitment. He remarked, ““We saw this as another opportunity to further build on our goal of providing integrated financial solutions across the region, while seeking to uniquely address client needs, especially as they try to attain their financial objectives, all while navigating challenging national, regional and global economies. I am confident that our team will work to partner with our clients in a way that provides win-win outcomes for all.”

JMMB International’s office is situated on the second floor of the Hastings Business Centre in Hastings, Christ Church.