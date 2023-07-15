Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals boss Adam Stewart, dies Loop Barbados

Jill Stewart, the wife of Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International and the Appliance Traders Group, has died.

The announcement was made by Adam on Saturday to his more than 116,000 followers in a heart-wrenching post on Instagram.

Jill was diagnosed with cancer just over a year ago, and her husband has shared her journey on his various social media platforms over the past few months.

“It is almost unimaginable that it has come to this. Still, with unbearable grief and a broken heart, I let you know that my wife Jill, the love of my life, my best friend of 28 years, and mother of our three wonderful children passed away peacefully and surrounded by love,” Adam wrote.

He said from the moment his family received Jill’s “terrible diagnosis” a little more than a year ago, his wife wanted to share her journey, as well as that of the family’s, “wherever it led”.

“Opening herself to this community was brave and generous. Just like Jill,” shared Adam. “She remained deeply touched by your words of comfort and she hoped her story would serve to impact and protect others in the pursuit of prevention,” he added.

Adam, the son of the late Jamaican businessman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, told his followers: “Time with the ones you love is what life is all about.

“Jill believed this to her core and told us so time and time again.”

Of his wife’s battle with her illness, Adam said:

She fought harder than anything I have ever seen and never ever gave up. Hers will forever be a story of courage, strength, and grace. “We are shattered to begin this new journey without her, but the love she left us will be our guide.

To our beautiful Jilly, you taught us the true meaning of selfless love and we will love you forever.

Since he announced the news to his followers on Instagram, more than 3,000 people have expressed their sincere condolences to Adam and his family.

Among them is St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna, who said Jill “remains a valiant warrior for us to emulate.

She added: “Our deepest love and prayers to you all now as you grieve.”

Accompong Chief Richard Currie said: “The spirit world feels your pain brother. Just remember energy dies, it just transforms.

“Jill showed the world she was a warrior. Condolences to the Stewart family,” he commented further.

Reggae singer Romaine Virgo shared: “My deepest condolences to you and the family at this time.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in leading his own tribute, said the passing of Adam’s beloved wife “is a devastating blow that has left us all with a profound sense of grief.”

Writing in an Instagram post on Saturday, Holness pointed out that Jill’s story will “forever be etched in our hearts as a testament to her courage, grace, and resilience.”

To Adam, the prime minister said: “We grieve with you, and we are here to provide comfort, strength, and solace in the face of your immense loss.”