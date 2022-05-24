Jif peanut butter products recalled over potential salmonella | Loop Barbados

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has advised that J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled select Jif brand peanut butter products sold in the US, due to potential salmonella contamination.

An announcement on the company’s website stated that the recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, and have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425. The lot codes are included alongside the “best-if-used-by date”.

The statement said: “Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhoea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

“In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

Consumers are advised that if they have any of these products, they should dispose of them immediately. The US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that persons who used it should “wash and sanitise surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter”. It further warns that consumers who ate the product and have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their healthcare provider.

The DCCA has advised that the affected products should be returned to the place of purchase, and is recommending that a refund be given to the consumer. Consumers in Barbados who have the affected products are asked to call the DCCA at 535-7000, or email [email protected]

To see a list with the description of the recalled peanut butter products, persons may visit the website www.jmsmucker.com.