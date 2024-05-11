Jersey Barriers to be cleaned on ABC highway Loop Barbados

Jersey Barriers to be cleaned on ABC highway Loop Barbados
The works will be carried out daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on Sunday, May 12 until Friday, May 31.

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

From Sunday, May 12, 2024, KANN Building and Maintenance Services in conjunction with the Ministry of Transport and Works, will be cleaning the jersey barriers along the ABC highway from the Graeme Hall Roundabout, Christ Church, to Bagetelle, St Thomas.

The works will be carried out daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM until Friday, May 31.

Motorists are advised that due to the nature of the work, one lane will be closed and some delays can be expected.

Persons are urged to slow down and exercise due care and attention when travelling through the work area. 

