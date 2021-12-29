Jermaine Dupri’s Vegan Ice Cream ‘JD’s Vegan’ Lands Walmart Deal

The veterans in the music business have recognized the need to diversify their portfolios even more in recent times. Jermaine Dupri joined those ranks in November when he announced he was getting into the vegan ice cream business.

His product named JD’s Vegan is a dairy-free frozen dessert that is available in several flavors, including Chocolate My Way, Key Lime Pie, and Cookies & Cream. It looks like that career move is going to pay off big time for him as he recently announced that that the ice cream line, which is priced at US$6.47 a pint, is officially in Walmart stores across the United States.

Earlier today, December 29, Durpi shared an Instagram photo of himself sitting in front of JD’s Vegan display, as he excitedly announced that his new product is currently in over 700 stores because of the new partnership.

“We really did it!!! Yes! I’m over the moon,736 @walmart stores out the gate. go to JDsvegan.com, type in your zip code and find what store is close to you,” Jermaine Dupri posted.

Dupri has always been proud of his veganism and has been a vegan for over 15 years. In 2020, he accepted a new role as Creative Director at The Beet. The publication is an online magazine founded by former SELF magazine editor-in-chief Lucy Danziger.

While Jermaine Dupri doesn’t credit himself for helping Jay-Z and Beyonce to convert to a mostly plant-based diet, he was influential in the couple’s eventual dietary decision.

The producer has also revealed that his ice cream flavors are inspired by his home, Atlanta. In a statement about the company, he said, “JD’s Vegan ice creams taste as good as, or better than, the real thing. You don’t have to lose anything going vegan. JD’s Vegan ice cream proves you can gain nothing but quality foods with out-of-this-world flavor and taste.”