Jennifer and Anthony Jones Zone victorious at BSSAC | Loop Barbados

Marking the rousing return of school athletics, after two days of competition, the Jennifer and Anthony Jones Zone has been named the winners of the Powerade-Dasani Barbados Secondary School Athletics Championships (BSSAC).

This year, the athletics competition at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex took on a new format, with athletes representing zones instead of their respective schools. Wearing their school gear, the students participated as representatives of the Peter Vaughan, Jennifer and Anthony Jones and Geoffrey Burke zones.

The winners Jennifer and Anthony Jones Zone comprise Coleridge and Parry School; Combermere School; Frederick Smith Secondary School; Graydon Sealy Secondary School; Queen’s College; St Winifred’s School; St Michael’s School; The Ellerslie School and Youth Explorers Barbados.

They copped the top spots in the female and male competitions with 523 points and 576.5 respectively.

Additionally, the most outstanding male athlete, Josiah Parris of St Michael’s School and the most outstanding female, Shelanie Augustine from Combermere School were from the Jennifer and Anthony Jones Zone.

The Peter Vaughn Zone placed second place overall. The zone includes Alexandra School; Alleyne School, Christ Church Foundation Secondary School; Codrington High School; Daryll Jordan Secondary School; Deighton Griffith Secondary School; Grantley Adams Memorial School; and The Lodge School.

The Peter Vaughn Zone placed second in the girls’ division and third in the boys.

Meanwhile, the third-place Geoffrey Burke Zone placed second in the boys with 383.5 points and the female team placed third.

The schools in the Geoffrey Burke Zone are Harrison College; Lester Vaughan School; Parkinson Memorial Secondary School; Princess Margaret Secondary School; Providence; Springer Memorial Secondary School; St George Secondary School; St Leonard’s Boys’ School and the Ursuline Convent School.