Jelani died on his dad’s birthday, and a month away from turning 23 Loop Barbados

Jelani Bailey died on his dad, Edwin’s birthday – June 25.

The 22-year-old was originally due on that same day, but he was born exactly one month later, July 25.

Edwin was at the fatal road accident scene on Cottage Road, St George in total disbelief. The now 49-year-old dad could not believe this is what he got for his birthday. More than one family member or friend heard that sentiment expressed countless times as the police cordoned off the road, the medical doctor visited the site to pronounce death and the police investigators took photos and measurements before the family could go to the car and see their loved one to say their goodbyes.

The scene at Cottage was sombre as family members arrived and broke down in tears when they saw the extent of damage for themselves. His granny from his dad’s side was brought from church to the scene. His dad, a mechanic and entrepreneur, came straight from a job to the scene.

While Jelani’s mother cried out in gut-wrenching pain, his dad was the total opposite. Hurt and grief-stricken too, he got the terribly tragic news in a most nonchalant way. He said he got a call asking if he heard his son was in an accident and he’s not looking too good. He said all he could do was head straight to the scene.

Standing for what felt like hours, he was just waiting to see his son. “I just want to see him. There is nothing I can do. I can’t do nothing.” To his mother, Jelani’s grandmother, who also cried out loudly on her arrival, he said, “You can’t do nothing. I can’t do nothing. Nobody that run and go there can’t do nothing….” He tried to be the rock for his mum as he showed concern for her health roadside. She has hypertension. But she said no one can stop her from crying and grieving in her own way.

Jelani, who resided at Parish Hill, St Joseph, is one of five children. There were two boys and three girls.

One of his sisters would celebrate her birthday on July 15, so this time of year is usually a time of celebration from the end of June to the end of end of July for this family.

The principal of the Barbados Community College (BCC) and other staff members also gathered at the scene to support Jelani’s mother who works in Accounts at the College.

Jelani was now gearing up to start his Jordan year. He would have turned 23 in one month’s time exactly.