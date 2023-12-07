‘Jeff’ wanted by police for questioning Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Enrico Dervent Carter alias ‘Jeff ‘ or ‘Bale’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Carter, whose last known address is #3 Clapham Heights, St. Michael is approximately five feet, six inches (5’ 6”) in height, of a dark complexion, small protruding ears, broad nose and is medium built.

Enrico Dervent Carter, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthings Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Enrico Dervent Carter, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthings Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7612 or 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.