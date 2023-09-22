JCF think robbery motive for attack on Integrity Commission director Loop Barbados

JCF think robbery motive for attack on Integrity Commission director Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
During a struggle for the briefcase, Evans was shot

UPDATE: Gun attack on Integrity Commission director

The police in Jamaica have disclosed that the senior Integrity Commission director who was shot and robbed on Thursday in the agency’s car park is Ryan Evans, the Director of Corruption Prevention.

They pointed out that robbery appears to be the motive, as a black briefcase seemed to have been the subject of the attacker’s curiosity.

During a struggle for the briefcase, Evans was shot.

PM condemns gun attack on Integrity Commission director

There has been widespread condemnation since.

Watch as acting Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Cleon March details what transpired after 10am in New Kingston on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

