Jayden graduates Upper 6th at 16, has no regrets about starting at 9 Loop Barbados

Unlike others who usually graduate Upper 6th at the age of 18, Jayden Greenidge is ready to start his next chapter academically at Loughborough University London having graduated at 16 years old.

How? Why?

Jayden entered Harrison College, seven years ago, at the age of nine. He was one of the island’s bright-spark early sitters in 2016.

Loop caught up with Jayden at his Kickstart Football Club in Wildey.

Awaiting his CAPE Unit 2 grades, he already has two grade 1s and two grade 2s in the bag from Unit 1 last year.

A lover of Physics and Mathematics, Jayden will be studying aeronautical engineering. His coach, Renaldo Gilkes reminded Jayden that back when he sat the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), or 11-Plus Exam, in an interview, he shocked reporters at the time saying he wanted to be a professional football player. With a smile, he said his dream has shifted but he still loves football, just that he plays more for leisure and recreation now. That said, seeing a game up close while in London is one of the top things on his to do list.

When he goes off to University, it will be his first time visiting London, so Jayden said he is also ready to make new friends and experience the new culture.

Asked if he has any advice for the 18 early sitters who crushed the Common Entrance Examination this year, including another nine-year-old boy – Tayari Wallace, he said, “Stay calm, everything is going to work out. If you came from a primary school and any of your friends are going to the same school as you, stick close to them because obviously you’re going to be younger than everybody else.

“But just stay calm. It’s all going to work out. You’re obviously doing it early for a reason ’cause you’re smart so just continue to put in the work.”

He said the most nerve-wracking day was his first day, but after that it gets easier. He also shared that there are “some ups and downs, and at times it can feel overwhelming, but as you go one you will get more accustomed to being around people older than you, and it would almost become natural, to the point where it just feels normal to you.”

Tayari, like Jayden attended St Cyprian’s Boys School before Kolij as well.