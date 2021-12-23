Jay-Z’s Newest Roc Nation Signee Is 9th Wonder Student Reuben Vincent

9th Wonder’s protege Reuben Vincent joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

You’re definitely on your way if you get the endorsement of the legendary rapper and business mogul Jay-Z. North Carolina rapper/producer Reuben Vincent can say that he has officially received that endorsement after Jay-Z announced that the 9th Wonder protégé is joining his Roc Nation roster.

The news was confirmed last Saturday, December 18, when the label made the announcement via a video on Instagram. Needless to say, the 20-year-old was very excited about the opportunity and shared that it was actually a dream come through for him.

He shared that he remembered being between five and ten years old and watching Fade to Black on TV. He added that he was inspired when he saw how Hov sold-out Madison Square Garden.

“And then man, I remember getting on the bus and my friends asked me, ‘If you could ever sign a deal somebody, who would it be?’ And my first answer was Roc Nation,” he continued.

That’s where his dream of getting into music production was sparked. Even though he knew that’s what he wanted to do, he didn’t think that his childhood dream would come through one day. His inspiration may have come from Jay-Z, but he honed his skills under Hip Hop producer 9th Wonder’s Jamla Records.

Under that tutelage, Vincent has already released two projects, Myers Park, which dropped in 2017, and Boy Meets World, which came out last year, 2020.

His excitement spilled over onto his own social media accounts. He took to Twitter to share more of his joy.

“Signing to Roc Nation is a dream come true… I’m honestly still soaking it all in. 4ever grateful and thankful. Now it’s time to do what I said I set out to do in this game. Hov, you got you one,” he posted.

Vincent joins some elite company, Rapsody, who also hails from North Carolina and who also

was guided by 9th Wonder. He signed to JAY-Z’s Roc Nation through Jamla in 2016. Rapsody’s first Roc Nation album was Laila’s Wisdom which featured some star power like Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak. He also received Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for “Sassy.”

Jay-Z’s most recent signing is considered somewhat of a child prodigy. Last year he explained how he linked up with 9th Wonder when he was 13 years old.

He explained that he met him on Twitter after putting out a mixtape called IDOL.ESCENT under the name E$AU, which is his middle name. That mixtape was actually recorded on Apple headphones, he revealed later.

“I recorded it in my room, in my closet. I remember somebody had tweeted [it to] 9th. A week before that, I tried to email 9th. That just shows you: God’s timing is always impeccable,” he revealed.

Following that, when he went to school, he said that someone on Twitter said, “‘I don’t know this kid from a can of paint, but he’s 13, and he has talent.’ 9th and Rapsody heard it, and they were like, ‘Yo! DM us. We hear the talent.’”

From there, a strong bond was formed, and Vincent paid close attention to all the lessons that were shared, which has evidently paid off in the form of him making his dream a reality.