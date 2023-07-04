Jay Z’s mother weds Trinidadian Loop Barbados

Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter is married to a Trinidadian woman.

Gloria said “I Do” to her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in an intimate ceremony on Sunday in New York.

Roxanne, a former student of Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, is said to be the youngest of four sisters.

A mother of two girls, Roxanne attended the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and earned her Master’s in Legal Studies from The Rutgers School of Law in Newark, New Jersey.

She is the founder of The Wiltshire Foundation, a charitable and philanthropic foundation whose mission aims to address inequities by shedding light on academic, environmental, financial, health, judicial and social barriers, through literacy.

The Wiltshire Foundation is dedicated to serving any and all underrepresented, disenfranchised or marginalised populations according to its website.

Jay Z celebrated his mother’s sexuality in the song “Smile”, a duet with his mother from his album 4:4.

In the song, he rapped about how she had to hide her sexuality and said he didn’t care who she dated.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped.

The wedding was attended by a number of celebrities including Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce, her mother Tina Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, and Tyler Perry.