Jason Lee Names List Of Celebrities He Saw At Diddy’s House

Will Diddy’s criminal case affect his celebrity friends?

The Bad Boy Records founder is facing an increasing number of legal troubles ranging from lawsuits to sex trafficking criminal cases that could see him spending a long time in prison. According to information from his criminal indictment, Diddy is notorious for throwing wild parties at his house where other celebrities are often in attendance. So far, no other celebrity has been named in his criminal case, but a few were mentioned in some of his civil cases.

According to Jason Lee, he has seen first hand several celebrities at Diddy’s homes. To be clear, Lee didn’t say he witnessed anything compromising or criminal; he simply shared that these were the people he saw.

“You know, a lot of these celebrities… Every single celebrity in the culture has been to Diddy’s house,” Lee said on his Instagram Live while noting that his interaction with the embattled rap mogul has been above the books. “Which means they’ve gone through all his phones, text messages. I can read you my text messages to Diddy. ‘What day is it airing on the show, on the network? Are you coming on the show? Diddy, what’s this?’ It’s all been business for me. It’s been business for me.”

“I don’t have nothing inappropriate to them people, because I don’t deal with them like that,” he continues. “So you mean to tell me, all those late nights, ‘What you doing, where you at?’ I’ve seen Jay-Z at his house, I’ve seen TD Jakes, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Teyana Taylor, I’ve seen them all. Now, we was all in the backyard, but I’ve seen them all. I’ve seen Usher there, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, I’ve seen… Everybody’s been to a Diddy party!”

Lee also shared that he has seen several actors from Hollywood at Diddy’s parties and said he has never been in any situations like what’s being out there in the media. “I’ve seen Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Tyrese, Amber Rose, I’ve seen them all up in there! Mary J. Blige. I’ve seen them all,” he added. “But just because you go to a Diddy party doesn’t mean that you were getting sprayed down with Vaseline and baby oil.”

Some celebrities like 50 Cent and Katt Williams say they believe that Diddy will cooperate and spill the beans on any other celebrities close to him who may have been involved in any of his misdeeds.

