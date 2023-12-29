Janelle turns babysitting into a lucrative business Loop Barbados

Twenty-eight-year-old Janelle Forde possessed a deep interest in the child care industry from a young age, but it wasn’t until 2021 that her dreams truly came through with the establishment of her very own business, Babysitting Services For You.

Speaking to Loop Lifestyle, Forde disclosed that her first option was to pursue midwifery, but after deeming science subjects challenging, that career path was quickly crossed off her list.

“I was interested in the child care industry from as early as I can remember. In all honesty, I really wanted to be a midwife but the sciences were a bit challenging especially chemistry so I gave up on that dream.”

Sharing what led to the establishment of her business, the young business owner explained that it began with impromtu baby sitting sessions at her home, which encouraged her to pursue her studies in Early Childhood Education at the Erdiston Teachers Training College.

“My mom conducted her business at our home and her clients and employees sometimes brought their kids for me to look after while having their services done. This further nurtured my love for kids and I quickly decided from there that babysitting was my future endeavour.”

“I started with my mom’s clients, and then moved on to work at a day care while undertaking my studies in Early Childhood Education Level 1 and 2 at the Erdiston Teachers Training College,” she further explained.

Having now expanded to a pool of 18 staff members, she professed that her business has grown “tremendously”.

“My business has really grown tremendously especially through word of mouth as persons who had a good experience with my services recommend others. I have also benefitted greatly from social media platforms.”

And what sets her business apart from those offering similar services is the excellent customer service, Forde revealed.

“I offer day sitting, evening sitting, weekend sitting, emergency sitting and overnight sitting but what sets us apart from other businesses is that I always provide great customer satisfaction and service! At Babysitting Services For You we babysit with a caring and loving heart. We treat each child as they are our very own!”

She also revealed that her overnight and emergency sitting services are not offered by much other businesses.

“I find a lot of clients say not many persons offer the night sitting or can find someone at such short notice.”

Recently, her staff concluded CPR and first aid training, which Forde believes is important for early child care. She stressed that it is their responsibility to ensure that they are equipped with life-saving skills in the event of the worst case scenario.

CEO Janelle Forde and staff at CPR training.

“When a parent leaves their child in our care they trust us with the safety of their precious gems, so it’s our responsibility to ensure that we do everything in our capacity to do and knowing how lifesaving skills and the ability to reduce them from suffering and treat injuries from becoming more severe is vital.”

Forde who is also the owner of several other businesses such as Love Your Lashes By KJ, Exquisite Collections Barbados and BJs Car Rentals, she contended that it is important to budget one’s time in order to balance work and personal lives.

“Budgeting, budgeting and then budgeting. The same way we budget our money, we need to budget out time in every aspect of life. Set specific days and times for bonding time as there is no sense spending and caring for another’s child while your own fall by the wayside.”

Speaking to other young women, especially those with young children like herself, she said it was important for them to create their own destiny.

“We often say there is nothing out there for us, I say stop waiting for persons to create opportunities for us and grab the initiative to create our own paths. Nothing beats a try, you never know until you make the steps towards your goals. Definitely it is challenging but it’s for a better future not just for you but your kids as well.”

She added:

“Learn to be a craftsmen of your own fate, your own destiny.”