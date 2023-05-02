Janelle Mon?e credits Jamaican food for toned physique Loop Barbados

Jamaican food and sex, according to American singer and actress Janelle Mon?e, are the two things responsible for her toned physique.

The 37-year-old Mon?e dropped a bulky coat– a black-and-white tweed Thom Browne design–to reveal a see-through cage and her bikini-clad chiselled physique on the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Carpet on Monday.

Janelle Monae, in her Thom Browne ensemble, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photos: AP)

The gala, held on the first Monday in May, this year celebrated the opening of the exhibition titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress showed off her look and put on a performance with the two-in-one design, which required two men in suits to unravel her bulky jacket and remove it for the grand reveal–a sheer cone-shaped dress with a black sequin bikini beneath it. She topped it all off with an eye-catching white cat bag and platforms.

After the reveal, while Mon?e made her way up the steps, a reporter asked her the secret to her chiselled body.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter responded: “It’s Jamaican food and sex.”

Watch as Mon?e stripped down on the 2023 Met Gala Carpet in New York, on Monday.