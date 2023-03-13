Jamali’s death brought mum extreme pains Loop Barbados

As she sat at the bus stop to make her way to work, Paula Morgan felt her son dying.

Morgan is the mother of 16-year-old Jamali Morgan, affectionately known as Mali, who passed away on Saturday, February 18, following an altercation at Sunset Crest, St James.

Speaking at his memorial service held on Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens in St Peter, Morgan described herself as an empath. She shared that she felt her son’s pain during his final moments.

“He was my sweetest most humble child,I loved him. I experienced all of what Jamali was going through, I cried and I cried….

I sat at the bus stop trying to get to work…I felt every pain Jamali felt. I knew my son was going, I was trying to get him back, I was weak. My neighbour, my landlady will tell you I couldn’t even move my hands.”

Morgan professed that since she was two month pregnant, she felt “spiritually connected” to the “humble” and “peaceful” Alexandra Secondary student.

“Me and my son Jamali were connected spiritually from the day he was born. He actually born himself in a car in the backseat in Sandy Crest Medical Center carpark,” she explained to the large congregation.

Reflecting on the fond times she shared with her son in his earlier years, the visibly grief-striken woman divulged that the two would often do puzzles together, which he grew to love.

“Me and my son would do puzzles together, my son taught himself to read at one year old. By three years old he could say any word, any big word, the biggest word, because I taught him that big words are just small words pieced together. Jamali loved to fix puzzles. . . . Up until age four I taught him logic, ‘If it ain’t making sense, it don’t make sense’.

It was ultimately an injury which separated the mother and son and led to them living apart, she explained.

“But he was never away from me, he is always with me, more than any of my other children,” Morgan professed.

Morgan shared that as she waited at the bus stop that fateful day, a song kept playing repeatedly. It was Sarah McLachlan’s Angel, which she culminated her speech by singing passionately.

The funeral was well-attended by friends, family and well-wishers. Many of them wore red shirts bearing the Jamali’s image. Students and teachers of the Alexandra School and Member Of Parliament for St Peter Colin Jordan also attended the funeral.

