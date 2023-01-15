Jamal Slocombe mourns passing of confidante “Aunty Carlyn” Loop Barbados

The entire Barbados music fraternity was thrown into a state of mourning on Thursday, January 12 after news broke about the passing of the ‘First Lady of Song’ Carlyn Leacock.

Jamal Slocombe, who describes himself as “her prot?ge”, was among the many who openly grieved the death of the Take A Chance On Me singer.

Slocombe wrote an emotional tribute on his Facebook page, where he spoke of his 15-year friendship with the renowned singer, which began with him sitting at her feet, eagerly listening to her teachings as a child.

“To many, she was the First Lady of Song, but to me she was my confidant, prayer warrior, greatest inspiration, musical mother and simply Aunty Carlyn. I sat at her feet from a child, eager to learn and be one day merely half as great as she was. I became her prot?g?, her son and I am forever indebted for her embracing compassion and kind patience. As I reflect on these past fifteen years of life, I cannot imagine it without her by my side. I am, who I am, because of Carlyn Leacock,” Slocombe said.

The Coleridge and Parry School alumnus, who currently serves as vice president of the Barbados Coalition Of Service Industries [BCSI], described their close relationship as one which defied the age-gap, one where they could have long chats, sing songs, share stories and cook together.

“Many a day, a ten-minute call turned into two hours and a quick visit to drop off something became an entire day filled with singing our favourite songs, sharing stories and cooking up a storm in the kitchen. And I must admit, I think I looked forward most to her heavenly dishes, especially her famous breadfruit collage.”

“There are not enough words that can capture how much she meant to me and so many others,” he professed.

Slocombe went on to thank Leacock’s daughter Jan for allowing him to be present during her passing.

“I want to thank her daughter Jan, especially for allowing me to be present during what could only be described as a very difficult time for the entire family with whom I mourn this profound passing.”

“Over the past few weeks and days, I am grateful I had the opportunity to hold her hand and share the unfading love I had for her.”

He added: “With this, I am only left to say, thank you.”