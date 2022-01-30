Home
Local
Local
Jamaica’s police superintendent being impersonated on dating sites | Loop Barbados
COVID-19 Update: 729 new cases | Loop Barbados
Two elderly men die of COVID | Loop Barbados
Caribbean
Caribbean
Miami liquor distributor enters C’bean CBD, wellness market | CBR
Bank of America backs InterEnergy’s C’bean projects | CBR
US charges second man in killing of Haitian President Moise
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lil Wayne Says He’s Too Wealthy To Be Single: “I Need A Wife Man”
Drake Is Learning French From his 4-Year-Old Son Adonis Graham
Marion Hall Addresses Backlash From Dancehall Artistes: “Come Kiss Out Mi Bible”
Travel
Travel
Caribbean Travel News
Curacao: One Of The Best Islands In The Caribbean
Curaçao: A Hidden Gem Of Tropical Summers
Business
Business
Tips For Senior-Proofing A Caribbean Home
Caribbean Business News Round-Up
Barita to restructure | CBR
PR News
World
World
Peloton die-hards are sticking with the flailing company
Elon Musk is placing a bet on robots. It could be a long time coming
Multiple criminal investigations underway for ‘desecration’ of Canadian monuments after protests against Covid-19 mandates, police say
Trending
Trending
To display trending posts, please ensure the Jetpack plugin is installed and that the Stats module of Jetpack is active. Refer to the theme documentation for help.
Reading
Jamaica’s police superintendent being impersonated on dating sites | Loop Barbados
Share
Tweet
January 30, 2022
Trending
Trending
To display trending posts, please ensure the Jetpack plugin is installed and that the Stats module of Jetpack is active. Refer to the theme documentation for help.
Local News
COVID-19 Update: 729 new cases | Loop Barbados
Local News
Two elderly men die of COVID | Loop Barbados
Local News
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title | Loop Barbados
Jamaica’s police superintendent being impersonated on dating sites | Loop Barbados
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Jamaica’s police superintendent being impersonated on dating sites | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on:
Barbados News
Jamaica Constabulary has indicated that unscrupulous persons have been using the photographs and names of several persons to conduct illegal activities on social media platforms.
A media release from the constabulary’s Corporate Commun
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.