Jamaica’s PM condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has condemned the the military action by Russia against Ukraine.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon at the groundbreaking ceremony for a police station in Stony Hill, St Andrew, the prime minister said the crisis in Eastern Europe is of great concern for global peace, prosperity and for timely and sustained economic recovery.

He chastised the Russian Government for compromising the sovereignty of Ukraine.

“Jamaica is consistent in its support for universal respect and adherence to the principles of international law, the respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations. We, therefore, cannot support, and, in fact, we condemn the invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“As a small country with an open economy and an open society, we depend and, indeed, we support the multilateral cooperative system of nations in resolving international disputes.”

Holness also outlined the possible effects that this crisis could have on Jamaica’s economy.

“While it is still the early phase of the crisis, we expect that the impact on Jamaica could be through the global energy prices, oil prices, in particular, and possibly through some commodities, wheat, flour prices,” he said.

“We’re also monitoring the possible effects as a result of the imposition of international sanctions, which could impose obligations on Jamaica in terms of ensuring that the sanctions are effective, and we are monitoring that up to this point,” he added.

The prime minister, however, maintained that Jamaica’s resilience will enable the country to get through whatever impact the crisis in Europe might have on its people.

“We have ensured that we have done the things necessary so that Jamaica, as a nation, as a people, can continue in the face of crisis,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, while extending “sympathies and prayers for all those who are exposed to grave danger in this conflict”, Opposition Leader Mark Golding called on the prime minister to address the nation about the Ukraine crisis.

Golding had also highlighted three issues that he said had implications for Jamaica, one of which is the 26 Jamaican students still in Ukraine who are in grave danger.

Russia launched its military assault on Ukraine on Thursday morning by land, air, and sea. By late Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.