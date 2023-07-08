Jamaicans charged attempting to book motel room with underage girls Loop Barbados

Three Jamaican men were arrested and slapped with child abduction charges after they reportedly attempted to book a room at a motel in the company of three underage girls in Portmore, St Catherine, Jamaica, last Sunday.

The motel is located on the ‘Back Road’ section of Port Henderson Road in Portmore.

The men, who are all from Portmore addresses, were charged by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with abduction of a child under the age of 16.

The men have been identified as:

Kenrick Mullings, a self-employed 19-year-old of a Braeton Phase 1 address;

Ricky Smallings, a 21-year-old self-employed male of a Braeton Phase 1 address;

Andre Barrett, 19, an unemployed male of a 7 East, Greater Portmore address.

The allegations are that the trio attempted to book a room at a popular motel with three girls aged 12, 13 and 13 years old. The girls had reportedly left their homes to meet up with the men on Sunday afternoon.

A concerned citizen made a report after realising that the girls appeared to be underage.

The JCF police responded and all six persons were held by the police after they attempted to flee from the motel.

The three suspects are in custody at the Greater Portmore lockup while the three girls are now in state care.

A court date is being finalised for the men to answer the charges.