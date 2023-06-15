Jamaicans can get new banknotes in hand as of Thursday Loop Barbados

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) will be extending its opening hours for just over a week, starting Thursday, June 15, to facilitate the exchange of old banknotes for the polymer banknotes.

In a release Tuesday, the central bank said the new series of Jamaica polymer banknotes would be available over the counter at BOJ as of Thursday. So, from then through to June 23, 2023, the bank will be open between the hours of 9am and 2pm to accommodate customers.

The bank pointed out that individuals who wish to exchange the old banknotes at BOJ must ensure they have the following:

1. Valid Government-issued photo identification (eg Driver’s Licence, Passport or National Identification Card).

2. Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN)

3. Source of funds documentation (salary slip, bank statement, job letter, work permit et cetera) for transactions reaching or exceeding US$1,000 or its equivalentin any other foreign currency.

“Please note the bank may, at its discretion, request similar information for amounts below US$1,000,” BOJ said.

BOJ said, too, that it will carry out its usual verification and authentication of the old banknotes prior to facilitating an exchange.

“Additionally, the exchange of mutilated and contaminated old series banknotes will be facilitated in accordance with the Bank’s usual stipulated guidelines,” it added.

BOJ also advised the public that both the old and new banknotes will co-exist as legal tender, that is, both can be used to conduct transactions.

“The old series will remain in circulation until further advised by the Bank of Jamaica,” it said.

BOJ will revert to the usual banking hours of 9am to 1pm as of June 26, 2023.