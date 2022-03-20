Jamaican working to support family at home shot dead in Bronx, USA | Loop Barbados

A Jamaican man who was working in New York City, United States to support his family on the island, was gunned down near a doughnut shop in the Bronx in New York following a confrontation between his attacker and his girlfriend on Friday.

The deceased is Stephen Stuart, 26, who was residing in the Bronx at the time of his death.

A report from NBC New York said Stuart and a male friend went to a nearby Dunkin Donuts outlet and subsequently he and a woman had an argument.

The unidentified woman reportedly accused the Jamaican of standing too close to her and “disrespecting her”, law enforcement sources were quoted as saying.

Stuart and his friend decided to leave the doughnut shop, but they were reportedly tracked down by the woman and cornered near Holland Avenue and East 212th Street in the Bronx.

The police believe that shortly after, the woman’s boyfriend showed up and shot Stuart.

Both the woman and her boyfriend fled the scene and the police were subsequently alerted. They assisted Stuart to the hospital, where he later died.

One of Stuart’s aunts confirmed to reporters in a media interview on Saturday that her nephew was from Jamaica and had moved to the Bronx just three months ago.

“It’s just sad,” the woman who asked to remain anonymous, told a reporter.

She said Stuart was working at a restaurant in New York City to support his family in Jamaica.

He left behind his sisters and mother in Jamaica, with the latter reportedly having to be rushed to a hospital after learning of her son’s death, family members in the Bronx told reporters.

Police in the Bronx are continuing their manhunt for the gunman and his alleged girlfriend.