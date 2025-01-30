Jamaican scammer ordered to pay $170 million to victims

A Jamaican citizen has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a US federal judge for his role in operating a Jamaica-based fraudulent lottery scheme.

The man, 40 year-old Linton Stewart has also been ordered to pay over J$170 million in restitution to the scheme’s victims.

Stewart had initially pleaded guilty on August 3, 2023 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, in the Western District of North Carolina. He was sentenced by US District Court Judge Robert J Conrad and ordered to pay US$1,104,041.74 (J$173.8 million) in restitution.

According to court documents, and as part of his plea, Stewart acknowledged that from approximately 2010 through at least August 2016, he led a fraudulent lottery fraud scheme in which he and his co-conspirators targeted victims in the United States.

Stewart admitted that he contacted elderly Americans by phone and falsely told them that they had won money and other prizes in a sweepstakes or lottery. He told victims that they needed to send money to pay fees and taxes on their winnings. Stewart repeatedly contacted victims for as long as they could be persuaded to send additional money. No lottery existed and no victim ever received any winnings.

“Overseas lottery schemes are unfortunately a common means by which foreign criminals seek to target US Citizens, particularly elderly Americans,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

“Such schemes are unacceptable, and the Department will hold accountable those who participate in them.”

“Stealing money from elderly individuals is a despicable crime,” said US attorney Dena J King for the Western District of North Carolina.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message that fraudsters who target and exploit older adults for financial gain will be brought to justice.”

The Justice Department said that this prosecution is part of its effort to work with federal and foreign law enforcement to combat fraudulent lottery schemes in Jamaica that prey on US citizens.

The US Postal Inspection Service investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Jamaica to secure the arrest and extradition of Stewart.

The Justice Department has appealed to people 60 years and older who have been a victim of financial fraud to call the National Elder Fraud Hotline, which is staffed seven days a week by people who speak English, Spanish, and other languages. (Jamaica Observer)