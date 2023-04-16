Home
Local News
Jamaican restaurant in Worthing Square destroyed by fire Loop Barbados

Jamaican restaurant in Worthing Square destroyed by fire Loop Barbados

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Police are investigating the cause of a fire which occurred Sunday morning at Worthing Square Food Garden.

Reggae Jerk, a Jamaican restaurant at the popular outdoor food hall in Worthing, Christ Church, was destroyed.

The Barbados Fire Service received the report at 5:20 am, and responded with two water tenders from the Bridgetown and Worthing Fire Station. The team of eight fire officers was led by sub officer Lonsdale Blake.

See also

Authorities confirmed that neighbouring restaurant, Crouching Tiger, received slight water damage as well as Mount Gay Bar.