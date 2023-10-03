Jamaican primary students fall ill after consuming ‘weed sweets’ Loop Barbados

Chaotic scenes emerged at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann, Jamaica on Monday afternoon after more than 60 students there became ill following the reported consumption of a particular type of sweets.

Reports are that the sweets were laced with cannabis.

It was reportedly sold by an unknown male vendor who is being urged to surrender himself to the police.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the students bought the sweets from the vendor earlier in the day.

After consuming the items, the students began complaining of feeling ill, with some collapsing.

The male vendor who was said to have been on his first visit to the location, reportedly disappeared from near the school after being confronted by other vendors at the institution.

A bus was then used by school administrators to transport the ailing students to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Most of the students have since been treated and release, while a few remain under medical care and observation.

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, in a post on social media platforms Instagram and X on Monday afternoon, urged parents to speak with their children about consuming such serious and dangerous products.

She posted a photograph of the reported cannabis-laced sweet that was consumed by the students, which caused them to “vomit” and “hallucinate”.