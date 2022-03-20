Jamaican in US gets 24 years for drug trafficking, illegal gun | Loop Barbados

A Jamaican man was last week sentenced to more than 24 years in prison in the state of Connecticut after being convicted of marijuana trafficking, illegal firearm possession, and money laundering charges.

Andrew Davis, a 41-year-old resident of Hamden, Connecticut and Jamaica, was convicted in December 2018 by a jury of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

In addition, he was found guilty of one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

US District judge, Alvin W. Thompson, in Hartford, sentenced Davis to 295 months in prison for the offences.

According to Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Davis will face immigration proceedings after his prison term.

A release from Boyle’s office said Davis was charged after investigators began looking into individuals who were moving large amounts of marijuana from the south western part of the country to Connecticut.

During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted four packages from the US Mail that each contained about eight kilograms of marijuana, according to Boyle’s office.

In February 2017, law enforcement searched a Hamden apartment that Davis shared with his then girlfriend, Shanice Goffe, as well as a storage unit in West Haven that was rented in her name, as well as two Bridgeport apartments that Davis had under different aliases.

In the Hamden apartment, police found more than a pound of marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun, boxes of .45-caliber ammunition, more than US$62,000 in cash, and several fake identifications, including a US passport.

Additionally, in the storage unit, investigators discovered more than 33 kilograms of marijuana, as well as ammunition, firearm magazines, additional fake IDs, and US$350,000 in cash, according to Boyle’s office.

The two Bridgeport apartments, rented under the names “Cordel Freckleton” and “Andrew Carter,” had more than 60 pounds of marijuana and three firearms, one of which was reported as having been stolen, Boyle’s office stated.

Investigators also seized three cars registered to Goffe, which were a 2014 BMW X6, a Honda Accord and a 2008 Honda Odyssey, that had been purchased with proceeds from trafficking marijuana, Boyle’s office disclosed.

Police discovered that Davis, while using the name “Steve Williams,” was also under investigation in 2008 for alleged marijuana trafficking.

Allegations at that time suggested that police had searched Davis’ Bridgeport apartment in August 2008, and found fake identification, photos of Davis, three firearms, extended magazines, ammunition, drug packaging paraphernalia, marijuana packaged for sale, and eight UPS receipts for packages that had not yet arrived.

The authorities later intercepted the eight packages, which contained more than 75 pounds of marijuana.

According to Boyle’s office, Davis, who was under the guise of “Steve Williams”, was never found at that time.

Davis was charged in February 2017, and investigators seized more than 40 identification cards with false names.

Boyle’s office shared that when US Marshals asked his name, Davis replied: “Let’s go with Steve Williams”.

He was subsequently charged with a raft of criminal offences dating back to 2008 and ending with his 2017 arrest.

Goffe, Davis’ girlfriend, had pleaded guilty in November 2017 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She was sentenced to 30 months in prison in February 2018, the statement from Boyle’s office revealed.