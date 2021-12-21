Jamaican economist says Barbados VAT-free shopping day unprogressive | Loop Barbados

One Jamaican economist has expressed mixed reactions to the decision by the Government of Barbados to give its citizens a tax-free shopping day.

Shoppers in Barbados were exempted from paying the legislated 17.5 per cent value-added tax [VAT] on goods on Monday (December 20).

In announcing the tax-free shopping day, Barbados’ Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn said the initiative would make it easier for shoppers who have been financially challenged over the past few years and allow them to stretch their budgets.

Commenting on the VAT holiday, Executive Director at the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI), Dr Damien King, described the move as unprogressive, arguing that it would not provide relief to the most impoverished.

“It is not progressive in that those who can afford to spend more will get the largest amount of the benefit. Relief should go to those who need it the most,” he told Loop News.

Dr King asserted that good tax policies should be uniform and predictable. He said an inconsistent tax-free shopping day is anything but.

“On the consumer side, it is arbitrary in that consumers who had made large purchases just before the announcement will feel hard done by, justifiably. Secondly, businesses will incur costs to make adjustments to their systems to accommodate a one-day change in the tax regime,” the economist said.

He added: “Finally, it will lead to fraudulent revenue loss for the government as businesses will be incentivised to book sales on surrounding days as if they had been transacted on the tax holiday. When you incentivise corruption, you will surely get it.”

“If the administration wants to provide material relief to residents after a difficult year, there are less costly and disruptive ways to do so,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer in the Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies, Dr Andre Haughton, said the tax-free shopping day is a “good gesture” that would benefit both shoppers and businesses.

“The whole idea to implement a one-day threshold will increase spending and it will be beneficial to two sides; the consumer who will now get more for each dollar that they spend because the reduction in taxes gives them more disposable income, as well [as] the firms that have built up inventory or those who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Haughton noted: “They now get a day where their goods appear cheaper to everyone else, and they can sell their inventory.”

He pointed out, however, that not everyone might be able to take advantage of this reduced cost of goods.

“Because the shopping day is the 20th and people normally get paid on the 25th, some of them might not have the income at this time to make those purchases if they don’t have any savings. And if persons are sick and cannot go out at this time, those persons as well will not be able to participate,” he said.

Arguing that this is a fiscal policy similar to the Jamaican Government increasing the income tax threshold from $1 million to $1.5 million in 2017, Dr Haughton said the government should also consider giving its citizens a tax-free shopping day in the future.

“The idea is that we want to be able to stimulate spending over a particular period of time. Remember that tourists get duty-free concessions every time they walk through the airport, so if tourists can get these concessions, then why not?” he asked.

Adding; “Every dollar spent in the economy comes with a multiplier effect so it will have a more far-reaching effect than just the dollar that they’re spending today.”