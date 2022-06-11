Jamaican dancehall artiste, Skeng banned from performing in Guyana | Loop Barbados

Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs has effectively banned Jamaican dancehall artiste, Skeng from performing at public events in the country.

During the commissioning ceremony for the Public Relations Department of the Guyana police force, Minister Benn said:

“If they want, they can go into a private club and behave as badly as they want. But we will not sign off on any such artist or any artist who has a record of promoting vulgar and lawless behaviour including the firing of gunshots in public places. We reject it completely.”

While no other artistes were mentioned by name the minister said the ban extends to others who sing music with a similar message.

The Home Affairs Minister said he has instructed his Ministry and the Guyana Police Force to withhold their consent and approval for any future public performances featuring Skeng or any artiste, whose lyrical content promotes the type of behaviour that was displayed at the BaderTion event held in May.

But the Minister didn’t stop there. He further declared that he will take steps to have the artistes music taken off the local airwaves.

“I was sent this morning a video of the fellow putting out a new line about Georgetown as the “Gun Town. “I’m going to move to have it taken off the airwaves and removed from social media. We want to hand over to our children a better country and better life than we have had. That is what we want, Minister Benn said.

The Baderation event came to an abrupt end on May 27 after patrons discharged firearms and threw bottles in the air.

Another dancehall artiste, Skillibeng, is scheduled to perform at an event in Berbice in August. According to reports, Event promoters have since said measures are being put in place to mitigate the possibility of a repeat occurrence of what transpired at the Baderation event.