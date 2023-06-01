JAMAICA: Security guard, his bartender spouse held in Lotto Scam raid Loop Barbados

A joint operation involving police from St James and Trelawny and the Jamaica Customs Agency led to the arrest and charge of two persons on Monday, May 29.

Twenty-one-year-old Tajay Douglas, security guard, and his spouse 24-year-old Rockay Johnson, bartender of Water Lane, Zion Hill, Trelawny were charged with possession of identity information, distributing identity information, possession of access device, trafficks in access device, and causing money to be transported to Jamaica following their involvement in the illicit lottery scam.

Reports are that between 1pm and 6pm, Douglas and Johnson visited the Norman Manley International Airport to collect a package from a courier and anomalies were detected by customs.

A search was conducted and over twenty credit cards were found hidden inside cell phones and calculators which they could not account for.

A secondary search was conducted at their Water Lane address, where an onsite analysis was done on two cellular phones. The phones were found to be populated with the identity and banking information of persons residing overseas.

Johnson and Douglas were arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.