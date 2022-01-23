Jamaica proud: First woman Chief of Defence Staff takes charge | Loop Barbados

It was pomp and pageantry at the change of command at Up Park Camp in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) welcomed their new Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, while bidding farewell to Lieutenant General Rocky Meade.

With military precision, the soldiers marched, played music, cheered, and had a fly-past to mark the occasion.

Soldiers demonstrate military precision as they march at the change of command at Up Park Camp in Kingston on Friday.

Wemyss Gorman is the first woman to lead the JDF and takes over from Meade, who was in charge of the military for five years.

According to Wemyss Gorman, she is honoured to continue in the footsteps of impressive leaders of the JDF.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) and Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman

“It is my great honour to stand before you, as successor to a fine lineage of military leaders who have commanded this beloved JDF. I am both honoured and humbled as I consider the immense responsibilities inherent in this command.

“I am quite aware that I have some very large feet to fill, but I will draw some inspiration from the fact that it is at the difficult times when you think you are alone that faith and trust will endure,” Wemyss Gorman said.

She stated that the JDF will continue to be an integral part of the nation’s security and remain committed to serving the citizens, as has happened since its inception.

“We are living in an uncertain, ambiguous and complex environment with the ongoing pandemic, rise in crime, which is unsettling the public and so, our defence force must maintain its steadfast support and commitment to the citizens and work diligently to defeat the threat to our collective safety and secure existence.

“This requires of us continuing along a path of modernising the force to defend the nation against any threats we may face in the future,” she said.

New Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman (right) and Lieutenant General Rocky Meade

Wemyss Gorman promised the soldiers that she would set the example for them to follow while requesting that they carry out their duties in keeping with the core values of the JDF.

Meanwhile, Meade used the opportunity to thank those he encountered during his time in office.