An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 rattled parts of Jamaica on Tuesday at 1:27 pm.

Residents in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, and Portland reported feeling the quake.

The earthquake was located approximately 10km south of Hope Bay in Portland. It had a focal depth of 7km, according to the Earthquake Unit in Jamaica.

