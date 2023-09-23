JAMAICA: Gunshot victim dies, proposed to be Jahshii’s brother Loop Barbados

A man said to be the brother of dancehall entertainer, Mluleki Clarke popularly known as Jashii was shot and killed by gunmen in Grants Pen, Kingston, Jamaica, during an early morning attack on Saturday.

Reports are that the man was at his home when a group of criminals went to the location. Sources in the area reported that minutes later several explosions were heard.

The police were called to the area and the body of the victim was found.

Sources from the community said the man is the brother of the entertainer.

In July of this year, a motor vehicle in which dancehall artiste Jahshii was traveling was attacked by armed men.

Six men, all members of the entertainer’s entourage, were shot and injured with the entertainer escaping injury.

Jahshii has been in the news since his name emerged in an ongoing murder investigation.

In June, the police expressed an interest in speaking to the Born Fighter deejay as they believed that Jahshii could have information about the death of 45-year-old businessman Omar ‘Romie’ Wright.

Jahshii later surrendered himself to the police in the company of his attorneys, King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch.

He was questioned and released by the cops about the June 7 murder.