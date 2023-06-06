JAMAICA: Fisherman granted bail in Canadian wife’s death case Loop Barbados

A man, who has been charged in relation to the death of his Canadian wife a day after a physical confrontation between them, was offered JMD $1 million bail in the Clarendon Parish Court, Jamaica, last week.

Rory Palmer, a 28-year-old fisherman of Portland Cottage, Clarendon, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the death of Canadian national, Jaeda Pauline Whitehead.

During Thursday’s court hearing, the presiding judge also imposed reporting conditions to the accused man’s bail offering.

The case is to be mentioned again on June 29.

Whitehead, a 28-year-old school board employee from Toronto, Canada, arrived in Jamaica on April 30 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Palmer.

Allegations are that on May 12, she and her husband had an argument, during which a fan was thrown at her, resulting in her head being slammed against a wall.

She left the house to stay with friends, but she reportedly did not seek medical attention for her head wound.

Whitehead was seen unresponsive by friends hours later, and she was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.

A post-mortem report confirmed that she died as a result of a blunt force injury to the head.