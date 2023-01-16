Jamaica Constabulary to recruit approximately 1,200 new cops this year Loop Barbados

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is intensifying its recruitment exercise this year as the organisation looks to increase the complement of law enforcement personnel serving islandwide.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, said that approximately 1,260 constables were recruited during the 2021/22 financial year.

“We are seeking to do another similar [number] this year. And, for the first time in at least, probably 10 [to] 15 years, we can actually see growth in the Force. So we are at 12,500 now, coming from the 11,000-plus. I suspect that by the end of this [2023] calendar year, we’ll probably [be] over 13,000,” he said.

The commissioner was speaking during a national security seminar hosted by the Office of the National Security Advisor, at the AC Marriott Hotel Kingston, on Thursday.

General Anderson said the training process for JCF recruits has been improved, with additional facilities and a cadre of instructors capable of consistently delivering the curriculum.

“We have now four training facilities, where we [previously] had one; and those four are what is allowing us to produce this number of officers. Importantly, the standards and quality at each of these institutions are consistent, because the approach had to be to develop a cadre of instructors who can consistently deliver the type of officer we want… and so far, so good. That’s what they have been doing,” he stated.

Additionally, General Anderson said that steps are being taken to ensure that the JCF’s main training facility is accredited.

“We are going through the process of making… an accredited training organisation out of the National Police College of Jamaica so that all of the courses they deliver will be accredited. So that’s a work in progress,” he said.