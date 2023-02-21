Jade Mountain Resort Receives Excellence In Sustainable Tourism Award – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

In a virtual ceremony on Feb 15, Saint Lucia’s Jade Mountain Resort took home the top recognition in the 2022 Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Awards of Caribbean Tourism Organization, in the category Excellence in Sustainable Tourism.

Jade Mountain, in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, submitted an entry which showcased the resort’s successful contributions to environmental management, contributions to terrestrial or marine area planning and management, contributions to safety and security of both visitors and staff, sustainable accommodation, as well as contributions to tourism linkages such as agro-tourism.

CTO’s Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Awards are aimed at identifying and showcasing innovative sustainable and responsible tourism products, services, experiences and/or initiatives implemented in CTO member countries. The 2022 Awards sought to recognize regional sustainability champions across five (5) distinct categories as follows:

EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

HEALTH & SAFETY

DESTINATION STEWARDSHIP AND RESILIENCE

COMMUNITY-BASED TOURISM

TOURISM EDUCATION AND TRAINING

“We are absolutely delighted to have been recognized”, said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Jade Mountain’s Exec Director. “I would like to thank Mr Carl Hunter, our Property & Asset Enhancement Manager for his personal commitment and passion to create a sustainable tourism environment for our resorts. Carl and his team take on any challenge to propel us to the next level.” “We are humbled but also greatly encouraged by this award and will keep going”, added Carl Hunter. “Sharing successes and best practices are so important to inspire other businesses in the region to embrace sustainable procedures and strive to create a regenerative tourism environment.”

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), is the region’s tourism development agency, with 25 Dutch, English and French country members and a myriad of private sector allied members.

The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year round, warm weather destination. Its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

SOURCE: Jade Mountain

