Jada gives Rihanna support showing sheer maternity outfits not new | Loop Barbados

With the world focusing on Rihanna’s pregnancy belly and her outfits since revealing her baby bump, Jada Pinkett Smith is showing the world that Rihanna is not the first.

And Jada did not do it to throw shade, she was just letting her 11 million followers know that sheer is okay.

I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind

As she continues to celebrate women this month of March she highlighted Rihanna who she adores.

Sharing a photo of herself while pregnant side by side with Rihanna, Jada wrote the caption:

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers??????

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns.”

Observing some of the heat and criticisms that mom-to-be Rihanna has been the center of, unfortunately, Jada added, “As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month!”