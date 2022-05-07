Jack Harlow Says He Got Dua Lipa’s Blessing For Tribute Song

Jack Harlow says he got Dua Lipa’s blessing for her tribute song on his album

If you’ve kept up with Jack Harlow‘s latest outbursts of love for his female counterparts, then you probably already know he has a major crush on Dua Lipa. His crush seems to be so strong that he even named a track on his Come Home the Kids Miss You album after the British pop star.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he recalled the conversation where he got her stamp of approval to include the song “Dua Lipa” on the album.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. She was like, ‘Oh, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay,’” he shared.

Harlow admitted that he wanted her to be okay with it because if she said that she was uncomfortable, he would have definitely cut the track from the album. The “Side Piece” singer also revealed that since that conversation, they’ve been less awkward around each other.

He believes that when she hears the song, which is expected to drop with the album today, May 6, the “New Rules” singer will grow to appreciate it more. The chorus is certainly going to raise some eyebrows as he raps, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature/I check the web, they out here chewin’ me up/Fuck it.”

As it stands now, it seems this album was an expression of his love for women in the industry, as he also mentions Ariana Grande in the track.

Take a listen to the track below and let us know what you think.