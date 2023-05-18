J Prince Tells NBA YoungBoy To Take Drake Off His Enemy List

J Prince and NBA YoungBoy appear to have ended their beef with a face-to-face conversation. The Rap-A-Lot founder posted a lengthy message and a photo with himself, Birdman, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again following a visit to Utah.

The visit of the bosses comes after the Baton Rouge rapper released his new album, Richest Opp, with a scathing diss track, “F*ck the Industry Pt. 2“, targeting several rappers, including Drake, J. Cole, and his longtime nemesis, Lil Durk.

Perhaps it’s the shots at Drake while J Prince and perhaps Birdman decided to step in and have a conversation with the 21-year-old rapper.

“To the lil homie, as I said to you privately, I say to you publicly that Drake is my son, he roll with me,” Prince wrote while adding that he got nothing but love for Lil Durk. “Therefore, I think it’s a good idea to take him off your enemy list because the truth of the matter is that we got nothing but love for Durk and your accomplishments.”

“When I put Drake on that facetime call with you, my intent was for y’all to move forward, not backwards,” he continues. “Two things we get every day is a chance and a choice. The choices we make determine our destination.”

Birdman himself has not commented on the statement made by J Prince, and NBA YoungBoy is not active on Instagram and also recently deactivated his burner Twitter account. On the other hand, Drake and J. Cole both have so far ignored the YB jab at them for seemingly turning down a collaboration.

Drake has maintained his loyalty to Lil Durk who he has collaborated with on a few big hits. It’s unclear why J. Cole turned down YoungBoy’s feature. Nevertheless, the “Valuable Pain” rapper has remained the second most streamed rapper on DSP over the last few years behind Drake. Both rappers have racked up billions of streams on Spotify and Apple Music. Additionally, YB was the most-viewed rapper on YouTube in 2022.