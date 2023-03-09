J.Angelique growing in recognition and size Loop Barbados

Barbadian fashion designer and founder/owner of J.Angelique fashion, Janelle ‘Jin’ Forde-Codrington is going to be a mommy soon.

Married last year to Rian Codrington, the mom-to-be is best known for her first baby, her brainchild – J.Angelique, her fashion brand, so now baking her own bundle of joy, Jin is super excited about the future and what it holds for both her babies.

He’s been the best supporter and motivator

Being one of the first to interview Jin about this new chapter, and considering the amazing names she has for her designs with much research behind each, we had to ask if she has any baby name ideas as yet?

Laughing she said, “My husband would love to answer this question!

“He has chosen a very powerful name for the baba which we will reveal soon enough. He’s had the name long before we even found out I was pregnant. It’s just amazing how it works perfectly.”

Talking about her pregnancy journey so far, she added, “My husband was exceedingly excited to find out the news.

“He’s been the best supporter and motivator as I don’t think anyone or anything prepares you for this process.”

Sharing her experience to maybe better prepare another woman, she explained, “Honestly, I had a very rough five months.

“Nothing can prepare you!

“It was difficult to work or just function normally. I had morning sickness, night sickness and every other side effect possible!”

Going into the third trimester, she smiled and said, “Thankfully, I’m settling down but it would not have been possible without the support of friends, family and our amazing J.Angelique team.”

And with the ease in her pregnancy symptoms, Jin was back outside for a bit and doing so with her baby bump fashionably on display.

The first major outing and big reveal of sorts was when she showed up and showed out in New York last month as an invited attendee at the 15% Pledge Gala with Revolve in NYC at the enchanting New York Public Library.

Loop: What is the 15% Gala?

Jin: The 15% Pledge urges businesses to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to black owned businesses and presents several grants to businesses as well, and this Gala was hosted by Revolve.

It was one of our proudest moments as a team

Loop: How did the partnership with Revolve come about?

Jin: J.Angelique was identified as one of the leading Black-Woman Owned fashion brands to watch and they reached out to us. We had been conversing for about a year, putting things in place to get the brand on board. On our first launch, we were sold out in 12 hours.

Loop: How did you feel when you saw your business as the brand highlight in the Revolve Instagram story as they highlight female-owned black businesses?

Jin: It’s always a fulfilling feeling to be recognised, especially by your partners. Sometimes you get lost in all the work and not realizing the impact you’re having globally.

Loop: People are commenting on the post saying they need your dress, we’re you expecting the response, have you been seeing online sales increase? Have requests for the Disa also increased since Revolve posted it to their feed?

Jin: Disa has always seen steady sales but there was definitely an uptick in requests in particular colours. The Yellow Disa is now a J.Angelique must have.

Loop: And we had to ask her about the preparation this time, since the first time Revolve highlighted J.Angelique it created an instant buzz, and as she mentioned earlier, she practically sold out in 12 hours.

Jin: I think it was four out of five designs that sold out but the Disa sold out in no time. We didn’t want to believe what we were seeing. We thought the website was malfunctioning. We couldn’t believe the stock sold out so quickly. It was one of our proudest moments as a team.

Loop: So, with this additional attention and purchase orders plus Carnival season is up us, how is it keeping with these plus orders and your Carnival orders for TT, Jamaica, St Lucia, Vincy Mas, Crop Over and all that are coming up next?

Jin: During the past couple years we have expanded and restructured our business operation to be able to handle multiple busy periods. Our online sales have a generous volume and we’ve also opened a new branch in Trinidad, to accommodate the walk-in shopper. We’re still under some pressure these days but we’re coping well.

And of course, even with her baba on the way, Jin was in J.Angelique stopping traffic during Carnival with her hubby Ri by her side.