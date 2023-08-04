iWeb big Brain lyrics win Pic-o-de Crop crown Loop Barbados

Ian ‘iWeb’ Webster used his ‘Brain’ to win his fourth Pic-o-de Crop crown.

The songwriter and seasoned performer showed he is not the one to be played with yet again. A web full of stinging lyrics caught any and every one in his path especially the Ram.

iWeb was the standout performer in the first-half of the show changing keys and arrangement as well as costumes. When he finally transformed into Anansi the spider in the final seconds of his song, the tangled web he had woven had seemingly set his fate to be named the new monarch by night-end.

But that’s to make it seem like the win was an easy one, which would not be true.

iWeb won with 128 points and his closest contender Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke ironically sang about him and earned 109 points with his song Anansi and the Big Bad Ram.

So it was De Big Show tent one and two, as the 19 contestants vied with one song each this year at the new amphitheatre in the National Botanical Gardens before a sold-out crowd.

The defending monarch hailing from the House of Soca, Dequon ‘Quon’ Alleyne, though delivering superbly in his white suit, had to settle for third with 79 points. Quon kept his song choice for the night close to his chest even switching before the big night according to reports. But despite getting tips in a Friday night dream from the late Black Stallin and demonstrating some fancy footwork like The Mighty Gabby who penned his 2023 finals song, Quon was unable to do the double.

Fourth place went to Quon’s fellow House of Soca colleague Paul ‘Billboard’ Murrell with his track Foolish. And although the judges’ decision is final, his position is the most contentious amongst the general populace so far. Billboard secured 74 points.

The evenings show wrapped up after 2am, today, August 5, 2023.