IWD: Women in tourism not unseen Loop Barbados

Statement by Renée Coppin, Chairman of Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) in recognition of International Women’s Day 2024

There can be no greater imperative at this time than that contained in the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day 2024. With the world facing so many challenges it may seem like issues of gender inequality are no longer as relevant; especially as our concepts of gender evolve. There can be nothing farther from the truth.

The United Nations Women’s Organization estimates that, “if current trends continue, more than 342 million women and girls could be living extreme poverty by 2030.” This is a worrying statistic as it is well established that, “statistically, countries and regions that offer more economic opportunities for women have some of the best economies in the world.”

This simple statement is contained in a December 21, 2023 article by Amnah Zaidi. It goes on to cite the 2017 study by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) which then stated that closing the gender gap in participation by 25 per cent by 2025 could increase global GDP by US$5.3 trillion. The question therefore is how far have we reached in fulfilling this obligation?

However, we should never believe that this is only an economic matter. The top ten countries that treat women best as presented in the results of a 2023 global survey by US News coincides very closely with the list of the happiest countries in the world as per the 2024 World Population Review. Countries that appear on both lists such as Sweden, Canada, Norway and Finland are well established in all important areas of development. They have demonstrated to the rest of the world that success is not simply measured by economic indices but by broader social and moral metrics.

Women lead development efforts in Barbados

Barbados has traditionally been matriarchically driven. This may be one of the reasons for the stability and progress that we have historically enjoyed. There can be no denying the vital role that women have played in the development of this island, both in the home and outside as participants in the labour force of the island.

UN Women lists five areas that are necessary to accelerate the economic empowerment of women. These are resources, jobs, time, security and rights. These five are important because they do not simply speak to assets and financing but recognize that it is equally important to build systems and institutions that promote investment in social goods and sustainable development.

Therefore, we as an island state can be proud of the significant ways that we have supported our women to the benefit of the wholistic development of Barbados. The 67/33 enrolment ratio of women to men at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill may point to other trends of concern but it certainly signals that we are seeking to provide educational resources and opportunities to our women. This has been one of the key catalysts to advancing their participation in the workforce.

The last Barbados Statistical Service Labour Market Survey bears out the results of that investment in education in relation to the number of women now engaged in higher level jobs. Sixty-one percent of professionals are female, 52 per cent of Legislators and Senior Officers and 56 per cent of Technician and Associate Professionals. The fact that we now have a female Prime Minister and President bear proof to the harvest of an intentional strategy to develop our women and the concomitant positive benefits for an island that has been said to punch above its weight.

Our island’s attention to human rights and our record in this regard can withstand any international scrutiny. Barbados must ensure that it remains a just, fair and democratic society where its citizens continue to be equal participants in its development and opportunities. Our legal, political and other systems must function optimally so that there is transparency and certainly to allow our women, the majority of whom are black, access to the enfranchisement which, due to our history, was for too long denied.

There has also been great attention to ensuring that Barbadian women are able to access social protection where needed and to building the kind of just society where such protection is less needed. Insecurity is a barrier to the advancement of women and even as we celebrate this Internation Women’s Day every Barbadian must recommit themselves to ensuring that our girls and women can live in a society that does not place them at risk of gender based or other violence. One that teaches respect for women and structures a society where that respect can be readily reciprocated.

More consideration needed: Women in tourism juggling challenges

There is one key area necessary for accelerating progress where Barbados may still have room for improvement. The worrying historical fact is that, even with all of our progress, globally women spend around three times more time on unpaid care and domestic work than men. This certainly holds true here. This means that many of our women are stretched thin because even as we progress in relation to our careers we are still expected to undertake an inordinate amount of the work for managing the home and family. Any meaningful discussion of accelerating progress for women must therefore deal with this issue frontally. Men must certainly be a part of the conversation about allowing our women to have the support needed so that they can thrive equally.

This conversation is particularly poignant in tourism where according to the ILO 60-70 per cent of the workers in hotels, catering and tourism are women. A fact supported by the World Travel and Tourism Council which states that this sector employs marginally more women than any other. We in tourism must therefore be heavily engaged in ways to support our female team members who must often juggle raising families, childcare and even access to transportation given the shift driven nature of the industry, as significant obstacles to their ability to be consistent participants in their workplace.

These simple but core issues can too often be impediments to their success and advancement. This requires a national discussion as a tourism economy about how we lend support so that our women can have the time needed to thrive and progress. This can be achieved through a review of the childcare, social support structures and transportation sector and how they can be better configured to meet the needs of the island’s key economic driver and employer of women.

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association would like to use this opportunity to recognize and applaud the amazing women, whose daily contribution make this industry so powerful and who through their work, alongside their male counterparts, ensure the success of our beloved island. We assure of our commitment to making this industry the best it can be for our women and all those who participate in it both to accelerate their own progress and that of Barbados.

Happy International Women’s Day!