IWB: Female ‘groomologists’ ensuring that men look their best | Loop Barbados

A familial loss pushed Eureka Goodridge to follow her calling – men’s grooming.

Cutz by Ukae’ Grooming is a female-owned business by Eureka and her apprentice turned business partner, Maria Boyce. The business located in Kirtons, St Philip offers males a therapeutic and calming grooming experience.

The passing of Eureka’s father inspired her to make a teenage interest, a business.

“In 2016, I decided to open my own business. I really and truly did it because of the love I had for hair, and what transpired for that to happen, was the death of my father.

“I used to groom him before he passed away and then I really realised that this was something I really love to do. I love to take care of people, especially men, when it comes to their hair and beard,” Eureka told Loop Lifestyle.

Co-owner of Cutz by Ukae Grooming, Eureka Goodridge.

She learnt barbering from master barber Corey Connell and then branched out on her own. Though confident in her skills, it was a rough road ahead. Eureka noted that it was a male-centred industry and some were hesitant to go to a female. Nevertheless, her attention to detail paid off, leading to her clientele increasing.

“It was tough at first, for the first few years because it is such a male-dominated industry but I realised that some males do not pay enough attention to other males and I find myself as a female that is something that I always used to do – pay attention to detail. Through doing that I was able to become more confident and a little more comfortable in the industry itself,” Eureka shared.

“Most men were accustomed to men cutting their hair and whatnot so some men would ve very sceptical to allow a female to cut their hair or groom them. They would be like ‘Does she know how to cut hair?’. There was a stigma placed on women [but] it is not like that as much now because more women are getting into the art of it but back then just having persons doubt your capabilities that was the downside of it. It was pretty rough starting out.”

Broaching on how Maria, also known as Blondie, joined the business, Eureka shared that Maria approached her expressing her eagerness and willingness to learn.

“She was interested in learning how to use the straight razor, which is a tool that used to be used in the 1900s, for wet shaving. I taught her and then she became a part of the business,” she revealed.

Maria shared that she didn’t know about female barbers in Barbados, and meeting Eureka was a pleasant surprise. They met through a mutual friend and Maria later started learning, also gaining a certificate from the YMCA.

“I have been infatuated with watching men use the old-time leather strap with the brush and the razor and the foaming shaving cream. I have always thought that it was an art, so I thought I would like to use that,” Maria said, adding that her first customer was Eureka.

Co-owner of Cutz by Ukae, Maria ‘Blondie’ Boyce.

While Eureka focuses on barbering, bread grooming and facials, Maria does natural hairstyles such as locs, braids and twists.

“She was only cutting and doing facials for men and their bread care, so then what I brought in with me was knowledge for locs and natural braids and twists – stuff that men want to try but they don’t know how to go about doing it.

“Most men come here with a goal. They go, ‘I want my hair to grow to fit in one’ and then I say, ‘Okay, let us do some twists’…we walk through different styles for them to try until they reach their goal and express themselves.”

Contrary to a barbershop, Cutz by Ukae’, offers an intimate, one-on-one consultation with their clients. Rather than barbers, they prefer to be referred to as groomologists.

“I consider myself a groomologist because it is more than just haircuts that we give. We consult, counsel and make persons aware of whatever conditions they may have regarding their scalp. We pay attention to detail. we use aftercare products.

“We decided not to engage the barbershop culture because we wanted it to be more a personal experience so we go by appointments so if someone books an appointment they have that time for themselves so that they can relax,” Eureka explained.

Touching on the bias female barbers experience in a male-dominated field, Maria said that she considered it to be more of a preference. She explained that people would not know the benefits of their services until they experienced it themselves and determined if it was to their liking.

“For the past couple years everyone seems to be breaking all sorts of boundaries and showing up and showing you shouldn’t be biased in a situation that you might not even know what the other side is. It is more about exploring.”

“By taking that [bias] out of the vocabulary, you can be a little more open-minded and want to try something. A lot of people are biased to things they don’t know…they don’t want to understand it or try and understand it.”

For International Women’s Day, Maria and Eureka are encouraging aspiring female barbers to take the plunge regardless of societal perceptions.

“Never doubt yourself. You won’t know until you try it. You won’t know you dislike it until you try it. Trust in your own abilities and push towards your goals,” said Maria.