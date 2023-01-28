I’ve Got Magic wins Alexander Hamilton Memorial Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Leading rider Tevin Foster rode a two-timer at Caymanas Park on Saturday, including United States-bred I’VE GOT MAGIC in the Alexander Hamilton Memorial feature, staying three winners clear of Reyan Lewis, who also booted home a two-timer on the 10-race card.

Foster guided I’VE GOT MAGIC to three wins from his last four starts as the five-year-old outclassed fellow American LURE OF LUCY at a mile, stalking and taking over the event a furlong and a half out to stamp his class on open-allowance company.

I’VE GOT MAGIC pulled clear of LURE OF LUCY in the stretch run, winning by three lengths in a slow 1:42.0, most times on the day affected by a strong backstretch wind, which affected races on the round but aided those out of the five-straight chute.

I’VE GOT MAGIC closed Foster’s double after he opened the 10-race card astride ASURETY, winning in a driving finish from JUPITER MAN, who was afterwards disqualified and placed third behind MILLINIUM STAR for interference in the stretch run.

Lewis won aboard 7-5 favourite APHELIOS in the fifth and 11-1 outsider POSING ALREADY in the 10th – to maintain his chase in the jockeys’ race.

Meanwhile, last season’s champion, Dane Dawkins, also got in on the act by riding back-to-back winners – BIG GUY INTHESKY and STRANGER DANGER – moving his tally to four wins, seven behind Foster.

Racing continues on Sunday with another 10-race card. Punters are expected to be out early for an 11:00 am first post, hoping to nail the Reggae 6 Mandatory Payout, which has a $7.7 million single-winner bonus carried over from Saturday’s meet.

