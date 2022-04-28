It’s not just you: WhatsApp issues reported worldwide | Loop Barbados

Users of the popular social messaging website WhatsApp have reported issues with the mobile application.

All over the world, users are reporting that they’re unable to send and receive messages over the platform.

It also appears that WhatsApp Web, the app’s desktop version, has also been affected by the outage.

According to DownDectector users began reporting their issues just after 4pm EST.

Users in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, the United States and Canada have all confirmed problems accessing the app’s services.

As of the time of this article, Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has not given any explanation on the issues.

So far, no other messaging platforms including BiP and Telegram have been affected.