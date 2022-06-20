It’s Jus finds his biggest fan in Willow | Loop Barbados

Although the COVID-19 pandemic paused the entertainment sector, it was fruitful for Barbadian soca artiste, Antonio Johnson, formerly known as Jus D.

Johnson, who now goes by It’s Jus [More details on this to come soon], came out of COVID as a married man and the father of Willow Ren?e Letitia Johnson. His baby girl will be turning one on Tuesday, June 22.

At that moment, I just discovered my biggest fan

The hit producer/songwriter told Loop Lifestyle that when the world came to a standstill, with grounded and limited flights, no gatherings and strict COVID-19 restrictions, the impending birth of his daughter, Willow, kept him afloat.

“Thankfully for me, I got a daughter through the pandemic and that was able to carry me through not being able to travel, not being able to perform, not being able to see my peers,” he shared.

He was so busy preparing for her arrival, that time moved quicker.

The pandemic was a blessing in disguise for the ‘Manager’ singer, who shared that due to this unplanned ‘downtime’, he was able to be present for all the little moments.

He was at every doctor’s appointment during his wife’s pregnancy and since Willow was born, they have been like two peas in a pod.

“Even though the pandemic stopped me from travelling and doing what I love, it was still a blessing in disguise because I was able to spend a full year with my daughter,” he told Loop Lifestyle.

The first-time father revealed that every moment with Willow was “surreal”. Just looking at her, he was in awe and disbelief that he helped create this tiny little being.

“Now and again, I still stare at her like ‘Is she real?!’ ‘I actually have a daughter that kind of looks like me?'” Johnson said.

He disclosed that although Willow isn’t even fully a year yet, she already had a favourite soca artiste – her dad.

“The first moment I was in the studio and I saw her start to dance and clap while my music was playing – that was a number one moment for me. At that moment, I just discovered my biggest fan,” he recalled.

The popular artiste indicated that fatherhood has changed him for the better. Given his new responsibilities as a dad and husband, he was even more focused on pursuing his goals.

“I am more focused, I think I have more patience now for sure and it has just been a wonderful experience. This is the ultimate goal of life,” It’s Jus told Loop, while adding that he plans to hopefully have another child “in a few years”.

Happy Father’s Day!