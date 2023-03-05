It’s a Gamble wins – Jalon Samuels takes 6th Gold Cup title Loop Barbados

The horse with the most fitting title won the 40th Sandy Lane Gold Cup – It’s a Gamble!

Ridden by Barbadian jockey Jalon Samuels, It’s a Gamble crossed the line in today’s biggest race first, followed by the joint favourite going into the race – Patrick Husbands astride Tallaha Tchiebridge.

The race was slated for 6:10 pm today, March 4, 2023, but got underway at 6:52 pm under the lights at the Garrison Savannah.

This is Jalon’s sixth Gold Cup win officially. He crossed the line first in this big race but was disqualified once. Since then the jockey has gone to etch his name deeper and deeper into the annals of Barbados history. He continues to be the jockey with the most Barbados Gold Cup wins under his belt.

Patrick Husbands has four Gold Cup wins along with Jono Jones and Venice Richards.

The final order of finish was: 4 5 3 8 6

4 IT’S A GAMBLE (USA) (T) jockey J Samuel trainer R Lovell

5 TALLAHA TCHIEBRIDGE (USA) (TND) jockey P Husbands BSS trainer S Joseph Jr.

3 SO SUAVE (IRE) (TND) jockey A Bishop trainer J M Cozier

8 RENAISSANCE FROLIC (USA) (T) jockey K Carter trainer A Nunes

6 BRILLIANT NEWS (IRE) (T) jockey R Williams trainer A Nunes