ITC Travel Group celebrates longstanding relationship with Barbados Loop Barbados

International travel operator, ITC Travel Group is singing praises about its longstanding relationship with Barbados as it readies celebrate 50 years in 2024.

The group geared up to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a soiree at the Saltbar at SeaShed in Mullins, St Peter on October 29.

Cheryl Carter, Director of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) office in the United Kingdom, spoke glowingly of Barbados’ partnership. She noted that ITC spearheaded the move to make Barbados the home of the retired British Airways Concorde G-BOAE also known as Alpha Echo.

“The relationship with ITC goes many, many years back…For those of you who are not aware, the idea of the Concorde coming to Barbados was birthed in the office of ITC formerly known as Caribbean Connection. They are single-handedly responsible for bringing the Concorde to Barbados and for that we want to thank you,” Carter explained.

She continued: “It’s been 20 years since it’s been retired but we continue to speak about that. It certainly was a badge of honour for Barbados to be one of only four countries in the world to have a scheduled Concorde service-Paris, London, New York and Bridgetown. That was certainly no easy feat.”

Carter highlighted the pivotal role such partnerships played in ensuring that Destination Barbados remains strategically placed.

Cheryl Carter, Director of the BTMI’s office in the UK

“We want to continue to thank you for supporting the destination. We have gone through some difficult years but all from all indications we are well on our way back. I can certainly say that with your support we’ve been able to attract an incredible level of airlifts to Barbados from the United Kingdom this winter and as we speak both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic has started their winter service,” she stated.

She went on to reveal that there were presently 12 flights weekly from London via British Airways, while the recently added Norse Atlantic Airways would commence five flights per week to the island before revealing that Virgin Atlantic would be doubling their flights between January and March next year.

“We could not have done any of this without you, our partners, and a very special partner operating from Bridgetown House. So, we want to thank you, we really appreciate your partnership and long may it continue,” The UK-based BTMI executive told ITC CEO Phil Aird-Mash and members of his team.

Also in attendance at the celebration were Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding Edghill, BTMI Chairman Shelly Williams and Acting Chief Operating Officer Craig Hinds.